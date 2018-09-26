Akron councilmembers discuss harsher fines, jail time for barking dog complaints

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - During an Akron City Council Safety Committee meeting on Monday, councilmembers discussed increasing the punishment towards dog owners if their pet incessantly barks.
Ward 4 representative Russel Neal Jr. is requesting legislation after receiving an increase in barking dog complaints.
Currently, dog owners can be fined up to $100 for excessive barking from their dog.
Neal’s proposal could mean up to 30 days in jail for repeat offenders or up to $250 in fines, depending on the judge’s discretion.
“Our police are coming out, time after time, to address the barking dog complaints,” Neal said during the committee meeting.
The councilman hopes that harsher punishment will lead to quieter communities and better use of the city’s police department and animal warden.
Other councilmembers would like to hear more statistics from the animal warden before moving forward with the proposed legislation.
