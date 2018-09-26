Amherst school staff discovers student’s “hit list,” investigation underway

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department says an Amherst Junior High School staff member discovered a student created a “hit list” when a verbal threat was directed towards one of the students on the list.
School Resource Officer Layfield immediately investigated along with the Amherst Police Department Detective Bureau, police say.
According to police, SRO Layfield spoke with the student and their family is cooperating with the investigation.
Detectives reportedly checked the student’s residence and learned the student does not appear to have easy access to any firearms at this time.
Police say school officials directed the student to be removed from the school pending the outcome of the police investigation and the school’s review of the matter.
The investigation reportedly remains open pending contact with the families of the students on the list and a determination of charges.
Those with school-related questions are asked to contact Amherst Schools.
Although no further information is available at this time, please contact Lt. Makruski with any police related questions at (440) 988-2625.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.