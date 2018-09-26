Can cities do a better job of managing traffic congestion?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Driving in and around Cleveland can be exhausting between horns blaring, cars weaving in and out of lanes, weather tie-ups, construction, accidents and congestion.
Dr. Bill Yu teaches civil engineering at Case Western Reserve University. He said road design and drivers habits contribute to accidents and slowdowns.
Yu said there's a lot of ramps leading onto major interstates in Cleveland which snarls things up in a flash. He said some U.S. cities use traffic lights and other technology to regulate how many vehicles can enter the interstate, at one time, in order to keep traffic flowing.
As cars become more equipped with smart technology, Yu said it should alleviate some issues with accidents and congestion.
"They have this technology that allows them to detect surroundings and then have much shorter reaction time than human beings, which mean they can keep vigilance to their surroundings and then allow higher traffic density flow," Yu said.
The City of Cleveland said via email they have traffic lights in the city programmed for optimal flow during the morning and afternoon rush hours. However, the city said they do not adjust traffic light patterns when accidents occur. The city said, accidents are too short of a time frame, but special events do warrant light pattern changes."
