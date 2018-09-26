Cuyahoga County Council passes LGBTQ-inclusive, anti-discrimation law

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Council passed a countywide ordinance Tuesday expanding existing non-discrimination laws to include protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations.
County Council passed the anti discrimination law by a vote of 8-3. The law will go into effect 30 days after County Executive Armond Budish signs it.
Budish is expected to sign the ordinance Wednesday.
Cuyahoga County, the second most populated county in Ohio, is home to more than 1.2 million people, and is the first county in the state to pass such protections.
“Cuyahoga County leaders have taken an important step and we hope their leadership will build momentum in other communities that lack protections,” said Human Rights Campaign Director Shawn Copeland. “But more must be done to move equality forward and end the unacceptable patchwork of non-discrimination laws across this state that leave LGBTQ Ohioans at risk...”
Ohio is one of 30 states without fully inclusive, comprehensive LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.
