Deadline extended for contractor who caused two major traffic tie-ups

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The construction company that caused two major traffic snarls by failing to clear the area by 6 a.m., has been granted an extension to finish the project.
Burton Scot Contractors is resurfacing I-90 east and west between I-77 and SR-2.
On Sept. 12 and Aug. 28, Burton Scot workers did not have all lanes open by 6 a.m. and traffic was backed up for miles, leading to massive delays.
The project was scheduled to be finished by Sept. 30, but a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation said the company has now been granted extra days on their contract due to extra work added and weather days accumulated.
The project is now expected to be completed in mid/late October.
ODOT has also taken steps fine Burton Scot $10,700.
“It is important to remember the work being performed to replace the pavement on this stretch of I-90 is a critical job that needs to be completed before the winter. For this reason, ODOT is not pursuing its authority to remove the contractor from the job. Due to the legal restrictions of how highway construction contracts must be awarded, there is simply not enough time to complete that process and have the work completed by the end of the year," said ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland.
