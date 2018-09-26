Delta lifts ground stop after ‘technology issue’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds of Delta Airlines flights were temporarily delayed Tuesday because of a rare computer failure.
After two hours of delays, passengers were informed the ground stop was lifted.
The airline issued the following statement on its website when the issue arose
“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”
