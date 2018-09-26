Downtown Cleveland’s Tilted Kilt location closes for good

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in downtown Cleveland has permanently closed, according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.
The bar was located on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street, just blocks from Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field.
Downtown Cleveland’s location opened in April 2012.
According to the company’s website, Cleveland’s Tilted Kilt was the only Ohio location left.
A post on Panini’s Bar & Grill Facebook says they will be taking over the spot on Prospect Avenue.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.