Downtown Cleveland’s Tilted Kilt location closes for good

By Chris Anderson | September 26, 2018 at 9:09 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 9:22 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in downtown Cleveland has permanently closed, according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.

With a sad heart, we would like to officially state that the Tilted Kilt Cleveland Location is permanently closed. We value your years of loyalty and business. Your favorite kilt girls will still be employed at our new venue, which will open in just a few weeks. See you then 💚🍀
The bar was located on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street, just blocks from Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field.

Downtown Cleveland’s location opened in April 2012.

According to the company’s website, Cleveland’s Tilted Kilt was the only Ohio location left.

A post on Panini’s Bar & Grill Facebook says they will be taking over the spot on Prospect Avenue.

