Doylestown Police mourning the loss of K-9 Officer

DOYLESTOWN, OH (WOIO) -The Doylestown Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 26, the passing of Canine Officer, Qoose.
According to a Facebook post, the K-9 officer patrolled the Village with Chief Tester assisting in neighboring agencies when called upon and was responsible for numerous drug arrests throughout his career.
In 2016, Officer Qoose retired from the department and since, has spent his time living with his handler and the rest of the Tester family.
Qoose was an active member of the Doylestown community and will be greatly missed.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.