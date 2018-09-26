Elton John adds Cleveland stop to ‘Farewell Tour’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Elton John has added 25 additional stops in North America to his “Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour,” including a performance in Cleveland.
The new leg will launch Sept. 4, 2019 and wrap up on Nov. 16, 2019 with a performance in Cleveland scheduled for Nov. 12, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 5.
John, who is currently 71-years-old, was inducted into Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.
