Elton John adds Cleveland stop to ‘Farewell Tour’

Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Capital One Arena on Friday, Sept., 21, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) (Brent N. Clarke)
By Chris Anderson | September 26, 2018 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated September 26 at 1:23 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Elton John has added 25 additional stops in North America to his “Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour,” including a performance in Cleveland.

The new leg will launch Sept. 4, 2019 and wrap up on Nov. 16, 2019 with a performance in Cleveland scheduled for Nov. 12, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 5.

John, who is currently 71-years-old, was inducted into Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

