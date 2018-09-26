Fire damages deli in Parma

Parma, OH (WOIO) - A fire damaged a Parma deli on Tuesday night.
The Parma Fire Department said first responders were called to Victoria’s Deli on Ames Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Investigators said the fire was confined to the kitchen and caused minor damage.
No firefighters were injured while they were extinguishing the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.