Former Kent State professor sentenced to prison followed by house arrest for lying to FBI

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Kent State University professor was sentenced to five months in prison followed by five months of house arrest after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.
Julio Pino, 57, was arrested in Jan. 2016 for threatening a St. Louis-area judge.
According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court, Pino posted numerous threats on social media regarding child custody issues involving one of his Facebook friends. During an interview with the FBI, Pino denied know the friend.
Pino was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and is prohibited from accessing the internet unless he has computer monitoring software.
