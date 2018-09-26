Garfield Heights man accused of murdering 2 of his girlfriend’s kids faces judge

A man accused of murdering two of his girlfriend’s kids will face a Cuyahoga County judge at an arraignment on Sept. 26.

Matthew Nicholson is accused of killing his girlfriend's two children in Garfield Heights. (Source: Garfield Heights police)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 26, 2018

The arraignment for Matthew Nicholson is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., he was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted felonious assault.

The Garfield Heights Police Department said the 29-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Manuel lopez Jr., 17, and 19-year-old Giselle Lopez at their home on East 86th Street on Sept. 5. Investigators said the suspect was upset his girlfriend received a text from a former boyfriend.

