Gruden on Mayfield: He has the ‘it’ factor

Cleveland, OH (WOIO) - Jon Gruden is known for analyzing quarterbacks. From grooming them as an NFL coach, to sizing them up in his ESPN QB Camp, Gruden has always been blunt about what it takes to succeed at that position. And he already likes what he sees from Baker Mayfield.
“I think that guy has the ‘it’ factor”, Gruden told Browns reporters on Wednesday. “He has the charisma. He has the competitiveness. He has the feel. He has the ability to be great.”
Gruden says it was obvious how Mayfield’s teammates responded to the quarterback last Thursday, as the rookie came off the bench to spark a comeback against the New York Jets.
“It is huge”, Gruden said. “I think that those are the intangibles that you look for that are hard to find. Do they like the pressure? Do they like the big moment? Some guys come alive. Some guys do not. Some guys can bring out the best in their teammates. Some guys struggle to do that. Mayfield has a magic about him. He has the charisma about him that just really allows everybody on that team, defensively included, to play at a higher level. They know that if we can get the ball back to this kid, something good is going to happen.”
“He is the story that I think right now is going to become bigger and bigger in Cleveland this year.”
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.