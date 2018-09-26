Gruden on Mayfield: He has the ‘it’ factor

“It is huge”, Gruden said. “I think that those are the intangibles that you look for that are hard to find. Do they like the pressure? Do they like the big moment? Some guys come alive. Some guys do not. Some guys can bring out the best in their teammates. Some guys struggle to do that. Mayfield has a magic about him. He has the charisma about him that just really allows everybody on that team, defensively included, to play at a higher level. They know that if we can get the ball back to this kid, something good is going to happen.”