Indians’ playoff opponent decided, first game set for Oct. 5

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians' regular season concludes on Sunday, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series scheduled for the following Friday.
The American League Central Division champions will travel to Houston for the first two games of the best-of-5 series.
- Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros. Friday, Oct. 5
- Game 2: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros. Saturday, Oct. 6
- Game 3: Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians. Monday, Oct. 8
- Game 4 (If necessary): Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians. Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Game 5 (If necessary): Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros. Thursday, Oct. 11
The No. 2-seeded Astros clinched a playoff spot, securing a bid against the No. 3-seeded Cleveland Indians.
Last year’s World Series champs lead the 2018 season series against the Indians, winning four of the seven games played against each other.
