JR Smith is also great at golf and video games, Cavs player profiles released

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Players on the Cleveland Cavaliers filled out their player profiles before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.
Kyle Korver wrote sushi is his favorite food in his profile.
George Hill wanted to be a homicide detective when he was a kid. Tristan Thompson listed The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as his favorite television show.
JR Smith said Cuba is his favorite vacation spot.
Sam Dekker said he is great at memorizing song lyrics.
The home opener for the Cavs will be on Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks.
