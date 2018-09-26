Lakewood rock climbing gym strengthening relationships

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Nosotros rock climbing gym in Lakewood says couples can strengthen their relationship while bouldering.
The goal of the gym is to provide 100 great date nights to couples in the Cleveland area.
The gym is located at the Underground Lakewood Baptist Church on Detroit Avenue.
By trusting and scaling the rock wall together this helps you build on the four pillars resulting in a solid relationship, according to the gym.
Nosotros uses the four pillars used by the U.S. Air Force to show how working out together helps couples:
- Physical
- Mental
- Social
- Faithful
A day pass at the gym costs $11.99.
