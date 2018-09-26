Lockdown lifted at Lorain schools after earlier reports of gunfire in area

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A temporary lockdown at several Lorain-area schools has been lifted after reports of gunfire in the area.
According to the Lorain City School District, the lockdown was lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m. at Lorain High School, Frank Jacinto Elementary School, General Johnnie Wilson Middle School and Washington Elementary School.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 24th Street and Ashland Avenue.
Officers took one suspect into custody as they searched the area for a second suspect, according to Lorain City Schools.
The lockdown was put into place to secure students and faculty members.
