Man admits to killing woman 20 years ago, leads Cleveland police to human remains

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Homicide detectives discovered human remains buried in Cleveland after interviewing a man who admitted to killing a woman who was a prostitute approximately 20 years ago.
Police say the man called police on Aug. 20, 2018 and told investigators that he killed the woman.
Information provided by the man led investigators to where the remains were found on Cleveland’s west side.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, the remains were found on Monday near Train Avenue and Richner Avenue.
The remains were taken to the Cuyahoga COunty Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of the cause of death.
The FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, and county medical examiner’s office assisted with the investigation.
An arrest warrant was issued for the man.
