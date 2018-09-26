Math emergency! Child calls 911 for help with homework

FORT COLLINS, CO (KCNC/CNN) - A child in Colorado recently called 911 because he needed urgent help.
It wasn't a home invasion, a kidnapping or a fire, instead the child’s emergency was a tough math problem.
He was under attack by long division and called for help.
Chris Clow the 911 dispatcher who took his call, says some people have grown to reach out to 911 when they need help with something and don’t know who else to call.
In this case, Clow says he answered the call just as he does all others, but what happened next caught him off guard.
Clow: "911, what's the address of your emergency?
Child: "Hi, this isn't an emergency, but I’m 10 years old and I’m working on my math homework right now and I can't figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 is."
Clow helped the kid during a math crisis.
While homework woes are no reason to call 911, Clow says he is happy he could help.
But, even though it's a cute story, Fort Collins Police want to remind people that 911 should only be used for real emergencies.
However, students can reach out to school resource officers for help with homework.
