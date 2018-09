CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through this morning. Thunderstorms along the front will be around until it clears the area. Cooler air will filter into Ohio as the day wears on. Temperatures will drop into the 60s by this afternoon. It will be windy as all of this takes place. We will see many spots dip into the 40s tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.