Ohio AG warns of ‘storm chasers,’ scammers targeting weather-damaged neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning residents who suffer storm-related property damage who may be targets of con artists.
DeWine tweeted, “some con artists travel to storm-damaged neighborhoods and offer to help. They offer prompt work and take immediate payment, but ultimately they do little or no work.”
The advice is especially timely because of recent tornadoes and severe storms that have impacted parts of Northeast Ohio, knocking down trees and damaging some buildings.
Victims who think they may be targets of a property scam can report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office online.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.