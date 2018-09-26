Ohio Gov. Kasich: Senate ‘should not rush to confirm' Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich released a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)
Gov. Kasich’s statement reads:

“Given the questions and allegations surrounding Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination – and the higher standards demanded for a lifetime appointment – the United States Senate should not rush to confirm him. In the absence of a complete and thorough investigation, and hearing from all parties involved, moving this nomination forward would be a mistake. In the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court, the Senate needs to hold on this confirmation. Without an investigation, and with so many serious issues involved, I can’t support this nomination if they choose to move forward.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Donald Trump defended Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations from at least three women for sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh and the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are expected to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

