President Trump holds rare press conference at UN General Assembly

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rare press conference Wednesday evening from New York after the United Nations General Assembly.
The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The press conference comes on the eve testimony from one of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers.
According to press secretary Sarah Sanders, President Trump will address the “news of the day.”
At the U.N. on Wednesday, the president said he intends on meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jon Un in the near future.
