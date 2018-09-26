Recall alert: Ground beef linked to 1 death, 17 illnesses distributed to Ohio, nationwide stores

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Approximately 132,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture because of a suspected E. coli contamination.
The list of retail locations that may have received the tainted Cargill Meat Solutions ground beef was recently released by the U.S.D.A.
Products, including 3-, 10-, and 20-pound packages, were produced in Fort Morgan, Co. on June 21 under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farm brands and were shipped to the following locations:
- Aldi - Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin
- FoodMaxx - Stores in California
- Meijer - Nationwide
- Pak N Save - Stores in California
- Safeway/Albertson’s - Nationwide
- Sam’s Club - Stores in North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia
- Target - Nationwide
- Vons - Stores in California
Symptoms from an E. coli infection include often bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting, high fever, and even death.
One person has died and 17 others were sickened by the beef.
The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
