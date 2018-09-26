Several traffic lights out in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several traffic lights are out in downtown Cleveland, according to dispatchers.
If you approach a traffic light that is out, you need to approach it as a four-way stop.
Crews are heading toward the lights impacted by the outage.
As of 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday more than 600 FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County were without power.
Around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday more than 5,000 customers were without power, about thirty minutes later the number was reduced to 1,200.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
