Several traffic lights out in downtown Cleveland
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 26, 2018 at 4:53 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 4:53 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several traffic lights are out in downtown Cleveland, according to dispatchers.

If you approach a traffic light that is out, you need to approach it as a four-way stop.

Crews are heading toward the lights impacted by the outage.

As of 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday more than 600 FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County were without power.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday more than 5,000 customers were without power, about thirty minutes later the number was reduced to 1,200.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

