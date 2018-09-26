Skip the ‘Donuts’ and just call them Dunkin’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dunkin' Donuts revealed Tuesday they are updating their branding and now will be known simply as Dunkin'.
The new name is simpler, shorter and, apparently, more modern.
Dunkin' will still continue to embrace their rich and sugary heritage by keeping the familiar pink and orange colors.
“For almost 70 years, America has been running on Dunkin’. It’s why we’re here. During that time we have built a strong relationship with our guests – a relationship similar to the ones people have with their friends. It’s time we take our relationship with our guests to the next level. We’re now moving to a first-name basis with America! And, as a matter of fact, with the world,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Weisman,
Although the name is changing, Weisman said, “We are not changing who we are at the core.”
The new Dunkin' branding on packaging, advertising, websites and social networks will be seen as soon as January 2019.
