Verizon will credit your account for yesterday’s outage. (We know because we tried it)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -On Tuesday afternoon Verizon Wireless customers in the South, Midwest and Northeast were hit with an outage that wouldn’t allow phone calls or text messages.
At the time, Verizon took to Twitter to only acknowledge the problem:
As of Wednesday afternoon the only statement from Verizon media representatives was:
Cleveland 19 made a second request to get answers to the following questions:
-What happened with the outage and is it resolved, or ongoing?
-What was impacted? Calls? Texts?
-Was it possible that customers experienced any kind of roaming, or extra data charges during the outage?
-Some of our viewers on social media are asking if customers are going to get any kind of credit or refund?
The response from Choi and Verizon was:
Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos called the Verizon “contact us” line Wednesday afternoon, at 1-800-922-0204.
A recording said they were experiencing a higher than normal wait time but after just a 5 minute wait a customer service representative apologized for the outing and said, “It hit everyone by surprise.”
After asking for a credit because of the outage, and based on the size of DeRoos' $55 a month data plan, he was $5.00 credit for the day of the outage.
