Which quarterback would you pick with the No. 1 overall pick? VOTE

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There is a plethora of young quarterback talent in the NFL right now, and the Cleveland Browns appear to be fortunate enough to have a standout arm in Baker Mayfield.
The Browns No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft shined in his debut, but there are other quarterbacks who made an immediate impression.
- Derek Carr - Drafted by the Raiders in 2014, Carr started immediately for Oakland and has 105 career touchdowns to 49 interceptions through 65 games.
- Patrick Mahomes - The second-year player with the Kansas City Chiefs has started only four games, but has already thrown more 13 touchdowns through three starts this year; an NFL record.
- Carson Wentz - Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and helped lead the team to the playoffs last year before an injury ended his season.
Mayfield earned his first start against Carr and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
