Woman shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department confirms a 30-year-old woman was shot multiple times 3280 East 121st Street on Wednesday.
The victim was reportedly transported to University Hospitals where she died from her injuries at 4:20 p.m.
The name of the woman has yet to be released.
Police say the Special Investigations Unit, the Cleveland Homicide Unit, and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor are involved in the investigation.
No suspects or arrests have been confirmed.
