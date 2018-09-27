Are the buttons bogus at Cleveland crosswalks?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We wanted to know more about the lights at crosswalks that indicate when to walk or not.
Do they really work or are they bogus?
Harry Boomer is getting answers on whether pushing those buttons on the light poles actually save you any time.
The answer... in a moment.
At the intersection of East 9th and Vincent downtown, Cleveland 19 talked with people about whether they think the buttons work or if they’re bogus.
We did a quick, unscientific experiment to check for ourselves.
“I feel like the buttons don’t work when you push them.”
That’s the opinion of a woman who was about to cross the street. She says she doesn’t even bother.
Commissioner Robert Mavec runs the Division of Traffic Engineering in Cleveland. We asked him about the buttons and whether they are real or bogus. Mavec says most of the lights are on a 100-second cycle and when the buttons are pushed they work as designed.
“When you hit at a traffic light, the actual pedestrians signal will come on. So, if you don’t hit the push button, generally will not get the pedestrian phase, meaning the pedestrian signal will not come up. Many of the location in downtown are pre-timed to already provide for that pedestrian time.”
Sam Lombardo is very aware of what the push buttons on the light poles downtown do.
“I can tell you that I always hit them, but I’m not sure that they always work. So, I can’t tell you with any certainty that they do. They don’t seem too. But I still hit it every time."
Now, we just did an experiment and when we hit it, it took about 1 minute and 7 seconds. It went from walk to walk. Okay. We let it go from walk to walk again. It was over 3 minutes, saved about 2 minutes. So it does work.
"Well, thank you for the information. I appreciate. That’s what we do over at Cleveland 19. I appreciate that. Absolutely, Love 19.”
Don't just depend on the buttons that say walk or don't walk and please don't jay-walk. That can be harmful to your health. Again, Commissioner Mavec.
“What’s really important at these locations which are generally at mid-blocks is the pedestrian has a responsibility to enter the street safely and give the driver enough time to react and the driver has the responsibility to yield or stop when a pedestrian is actually in the walk.”
No matter if you have the right of way or not, take time to stop, look and listen, because drivers are not always paying attention or they may be in a rush and run you over. So, the answer is a nutshell is yes, they work.
