LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing amid sexual misconduct allegations

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting at a hearing at 10 a.m. on Thursday amid the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Cleveland 19 will livestream the hearing in the video player above.
Several lawmakers want President Donald Trump to select a different nominee.
Christine Blasey Ford will testify on Thursday, she said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in the 1980s.
Five other women have accused of Kavanaugh of being a part of other sexual misconduct incidents.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.