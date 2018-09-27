Checking work email at home takes a toll on health, study shows

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to a recent study, checking work emails at home, whether it is just reading one or pouring over an inbox full at dinner, takes a toll on our health.
The study looked at 108 employees who work at least 30 hours per week, as well as their partners and employers.
Researchers found that employees who are expected to check their email at home experience an increase in anxiety and strain on the relationships.
“The expectation that you be available either via email or text or phone or whatever creates stress and strain on people – even if nobody ever contacts them,” said Joseph Rock, PsyD of Cleveland Clinic, who did not take part in the study. "Just the idea that you have to be in that situation - it keeps up a level of vigilance and a level of tension.”
Dr. Rock says the human brain is naturally wired for short periods of stress and long periods of recuperation. Constantly worrying about work from home interrupts the brain’s ability to recuperate.
“Make a rule that my phone is going to stay in the office when we’re eating dinner,” Dr. Rock said. “After seven o’clock, I’m turning it down, and even if I go check it later for a few minutes, there’s going to be a period of time that I’m not available so I can actually be where I am with my family, instead of being home, but distracted with something else.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.