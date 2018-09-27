Cleveland Police still looking for suspect after woman shot and killed on East 121st Street

Police said officers responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Police Department is still looking for a male suspect after a woman was shot and killed. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 27, 2018 at 3:56 AM EST - Updated September 27 at 3:56 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is still looking for a male suspect after a 36-year-old woman was shot and killed on on the 3200 block of East 121st Street.

Investigators said officers found the woman on the scene along with her 10-year-old stepson, the stepson was not injured.

Authorities said the woman was transported to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

