911 dispatch centers working to avoid shortfalls

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
The Cuyahoga County Emergency Communications Systems, CECOMS, reports that they are working at or near full staff which is welcome news after a recent USA Today story that there is a nationwide shortage of 911 dispatchers.
CECOMS takes in every 911 call made in Cuyahoga County and routes those calls to the appropriate dispatch center.
The Parma Regional Dispatch Center is operating with 22 of 24 full time positions filled.
They have a hired a part time dispatcher who will be moved to full time after a probationary period.
“We’re still handling all the calls that are coming in, last year we got nearly 130,000 calls and our response times have not been lessened,” said Carolyn Kovach the Parma city spokesperson.
Cuyahoga Community College is working to step into the void and provide dispatchers through the college’s Dispatch Communication Course.
In it’s third year, the program has grown from eight students to 40 and the recent hire made by the city of Parma is a graduate of the program. The course consists of a skills assessment and high tech simulators that according to the director of the program, Melva Henderson, is critical to the training,
Henderson says the program is built in a way that identifies those who can handle the high stakes, high stress job.
“You have to be passionate about wanting to help others and you have to be thick skinned.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.