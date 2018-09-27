Dog got head stuck in wall; firefighters to the rescue

MANTECA, CA (KOVR/CNN) - A California dog got caught in a tight predicament - literally.
The canine’s head was trapped inside a wall, but is free now thanks to a fire department.
Luna may be happy and free now, but Tuesday was a rough day.
“I started calling (for) her outside and she never came,” owner Kerri Foust said. “I thought she got out or chased a cat over the fence. And then I kept calling and I see her tail wag, like in a bush.”
It was then Foust discovered that Luna’s head was stuck in a wall.
"She was getting scared, and there was no way her head was coming out of that hole," Foust said.
She called 911, fearing Luna had been holed up for hours.
To the rescue came the crews from the Lathrop Manteca Fire District.
“We have had the traditional cat stuck in a tree, we have had ducklings stuck in sewer drains,” a firefighter said. “We get every kind a call you can possibly imagine and all the ones that you’re never going to think of.”
Luckily, all it took to free the dog was a metal bar and a strong arm.
"(I) butted (the metal bar) up against the concrete as Burke was holding it, and then I struck it with a sledgehammer," a firefighter said. "It actually came together quite easily … 10 minutes or 12 minutes total."
Luna’s owner said she is thankful for the firefighters who rescued the rescue pup.
"It was a really good outcome, and the fire department came together, they are amazing,” Foust said.
As for it happening again, Foust said, “The wall is coming out.”
The family took Luna to the vet, and she's going to be just fine.
