From eco-friendly to fun: Is this the future of funerals?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We celebrate birthdays. We celebrate marriages. Some people even celebrate divorces.
“Now, we’re seeing that people not only want to have all of those celebratory events through the course of their lifetime, but they want to have a celebratory event to recognize their passing,” said Mark Busch, co-owner of Busch Funeral and Crematory Services.
Since joining the family business full time in 1982, Busch says he’s seen funerals and burials shifting towards non-traditional.
“We’re moving towards celebratory events,” said Busch.
In addition to funeral directors, Busch Funeral and Crematory Services has six certified funeral celebrants on staff.
The celebrants work closely with families to learn the life story of the deceased then plan custom ceremonies which can be held on and off-site, giving that final goodbye a more person feeling than a traditional funeral.
Busch says they have organized and held services at the 78th Street Studios arts complex in Cleveland, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, various high schools, The Holiday charter boat, and both the Edgewater Yacht Club and Cleveland Yachting Club, where one memorial service included a steam boat whistle salute.
“We’ve just seen an unbelievable dynamic change in terms of what families are asking of us, just recently within the last 20 to 25 years," said Busch. "It’s unlimited right now what we’re being asked to do. If you ask us, and we have adequate time to pull it all together, it’s pretty amazing. It’s almost somewhat exciting!”
Technology is also a growing trend in the funeral industry.
Anyone with access to a computer, tablet or smartphone can view on and off-site services by Busch from anywhere in the world.
“We just had a service at a church for a gentleman, and we had 1,071 people viewing the service through our technology,” said Busch. “We have a person that, it’s her responsibility to go to the location, logistically find out how to get the audio and the video and the connectivity all done."
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.