Erie County man arrested for 16th OVI offense

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 51-year-old Huron man is being held in jail after he was arrested for his 16th offense for operating a vehicle while impaired.
According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Heights police pulled Patrick Kennelly over in Berlin Township on Sept. 19 around 4:30 p.m. after he was spotted crossing over the centerline.
While questioning, Kennelly told an officer that his license was suspended.
An “unsteady” Kennelly, who smelled like alcohol according to the police report, exited his vehicle. He admitted to having four alcoholic beverages from a local bar before driving.
Investigators learned that Kennelly and his friend were supposed to pick up a hot tub together, but they were unable to lift the heavy hot tub and put it on a trailer because Kennelly was too intoxicated.
Kennelly’s friend told police that the OVI suspect is known to drink a bottle of vodka a day.
Officers and deputies learned that Kennelly has 15 convictions in the past dating back to 1983.
Court records indicate that Kennelly is due back in Erie County Municipal Court on Sept. 28.
