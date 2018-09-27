Poor construction leads to poor living conditions in Richmond Heights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News recently took you inside the Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights where tenants said they are living in an unsafe construction zone.
The circumstances in Richmond Heights raised multiple questions surrounding rights as a renter in general and if you live in Section 8 housing.
We talked with Abigail Staudt, the managing attorney of legal aid’s housing group, who broke down some rights renters have under the law.
- Under no circumstances should you put up with sub-standard conditions
- First, give a written notice to your landlord and stay on top of rent
- If your landlord doesn’t do anything go to the clerk’s office in the local courthouse, fill out paperwork and deposit your rent into escrow.
- You can contact HUD and they will send an inspector out
- Tenants can also reach out to their local government agency and they can contact building and housing
Cleveland 19 News is waiting for a response from the apartment complex.
