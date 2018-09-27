Hundreds of Ohio high school students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Hundreds of Ohio high school students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
The Semifinalists from Saint Joseph Academy are as follows: Julia Hontaruk-Levko, Julia Patterson, Elizabeth Poole and Mia Saurette.
By Chris Anderson | September 27, 2018 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 students named semifinalists across the country, including hundreds in Ohio.

(Not on the list: Caroline Mott, Kings High School)

The high school students who were recognized have the opportunity to pursue 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to be named finalists. Half of those finalists will be named a Merit Scholar, winning a National Merit Scholarship.

The nationwide pool of students who apply to the National Merit Scholarship Program represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S.

Finalists will be announced beginning in April 2019.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.