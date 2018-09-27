Hundreds of Ohio high school students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 students named semifinalists across the country, including hundreds in Ohio.
(Not on the list: Caroline Mott, Kings High School)
The high school students who were recognized have the opportunity to pursue 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to be named finalists. Half of those finalists will be named a Merit Scholar, winning a National Merit Scholarship.
The nationwide pool of students who apply to the National Merit Scholarship Program represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S.
Finalists will be announced beginning in April 2019.
