Invading raccoons cause cats to get trapped inside a North Royalton shelter

NORTH ROYALTON, OH (WOIO) - Cats got trapped inside a shelter on Akins Road in North Royalton on Wednesday.
The falling ceiling was not the only problem.
Raccoons made their way through the shelter through a hole in the roof.
Part of the ceiling fell from water damage, a family of three raccoons made themselves at home in the shelter.
Firefighters helped fix the roof.
One concern during the incident was cats have freeam roam of the shelter.
None of the cats were injured.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.