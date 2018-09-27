Man arrested after leading Cleveland police to alleged murder victim who was killed 20 years ago

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police have taken a man into custody after he recently confessed to murdering a woman who was a prostitute approximately 20 years ago.
Police arrested the man on Thursday and identified the suspect as Michael Thompson.
According to Cleveland police, Thompson called police on Aug. 20 to tell investigators that he killed the woman.
Information provided by Thompson led investigators on Monday to Train Avenue and Richner Avenue, where the remains were found.
The remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.
The FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, and county medical examiner’s office assisted with the investigation.
An arrest warrant was issued for the man.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for developing details.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.