Northern Ohio Weather: More clouds than sun today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The satellite loop is indicating widespread high clouds streaming through our area. This will give us a mostly cloudy sky today. These clouds will gradually clear out of here tonight. It will be a crisp fall like evening. The stage is set for lots of sunshine tomorrow and pleasant temperatures in advance of a cold front that will track through the area Friday evening. A few light showers are expected with the front in spots then a bigger shot of cooler air Saturday.