Ohio Design Centre launches Neue Auctions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Design Centre is launching its first, full-service online auction called “Neue Auctions.” Featuring an array of hand-crafted items, some over 300-years-old, Neue Auctions offers historic sculptures and paintings, to jewelry and silverware.
Viewers and bidders can look at the items on Neue Auctions social media pages as well as on the website. In addition, Ohio Design Centre offers showroom tours of the artwork. These can be arranged individually by contacting the venue at 216-831-1245.
The auction is open now for online bidding and lots will close live on September 28.
