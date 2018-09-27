Ohio governor, state officials release 2017 drug overdose data

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich and members of the state’s Cabinet Opiate Team are expected to release the latest drug overdose death statistics from 2017.
The data will be announced at a 1:15 p.m. press conference.
In 2016, unintentional drug overdoses caused the deaths of 4,050 Ohioans. That is a 32.8 percent increase compares to 2015 statistics.
The 2017 report and additional information from the Ohio Department of Health will be available online following the governor’s address.
