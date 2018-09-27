Ohio students using mobile app to keep women safe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Despite safety measures, sexual assaults on college campuses are a continual threat for women.
After a series of them at Ohio University, two students are doing something to keep their classmates safe.
“Everyone is just a little bit on edge and scared,” said Mary Ryznar.
Ryznar and her friend Erin Halpin created a GroupMe chat called “Safe Walk Home.”
GroupMe is a free group messaging app.
“Girls will reach out and ask, ‘Is anyone walking home from this location or be leaving at the same time as me?’"
Ryznar said within 30 minutes of starting the group, 500 women joined.
“I had to request an expansion in capacity to GroupMe and they were very accommodating and gave us another 500 spots.”
The additional 500 spots were also filled quickly.
Ryznar and Halpin are working with the student senate to create a new app that's similar, but much more advanced.
Ryznar is hoping it has more surveillance in it.
“Maybe an alarm or a panic button that will make your phone go off really loud,” she said.
At Cleveland State University, students told Cleveland 19 about an app they have called Rave Guardian.
There are posters all over campus reminding students to reach out if they see something strange or are scared.
Ayanna Cash, a freshman, says the first few weeks here she’s had no fear.
She was impressed with the mission Ryznar and Halpin are taking on.
“It’s admirable. I think they’re a good example to follow.”
