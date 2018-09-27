Parma Middle Schools add police officers for extra safety for students

Parma, OH (WOIO) - Parma is taking an extra step to keep kids safe by adding added police officers to middle schools.
At least one officer will be stationed at the four city schools, Greenbriar, Shiloh, Seven Hills and Hillside.
Parma high schools have had police presence for many years but the addition is new for the middle schools.
The police will cost the city about $120,000. The police chief said this isn’t in response to any specific incident, but an extra measure to keep students and teachers safe.
Parents like Amando Rama said they like the extra security.
“I think it’s good. It protects our kids. And ensures for the parents that our kids are safe,” Rama said.
“I think that’s a great thing honestly because a little more security never hurt anyone plus they keep an eye out for the traffic going on so that’s my main concern.” She said, "there’s lots of crazies everywhere and it’s important for our kids to be safe. That’s the main thing. That’s all that matters. "
Father of two Jason George said,
“I think everyone’s concerned in this day and age with what goes on at the schools or what might happen.”
Jason George said he doesn’t like that the extra security feels necessary.
Aside from protecting the students, police will also work on building student police relationships. Officers will walk the hallways and eat lunch with students and interact with students on a day to day basis.
