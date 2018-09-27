Police: 16-year-old tattoos 10-year-old’s arm while mother records it

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (WTOL) - Charges are being considered after police say a 16-year-old boy tattooed the upper arm of a 10-year-old boy, the Bellefontaine Examiner reported.
The younger boy’s mom recorded the whole thing with her cell phone, according to police.
Police said several calls have come into the police department with concerns for the boy’s welfare.
Prosecutor Eric Stewart said Ohio law allows parents to consent to have their children tattooed. There is no age requirement or limit.
However if not done safely and in a clean environment, the person giving the tattoo can face misdemeanor charges along with the parent who gave permission, according to the Examiner.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.