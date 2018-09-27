Quicken Loans Arena reopens for Cavs, concerts

CITY, ST (SITE) -Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski threw open the doors to The Q to the local media Thursday morning to show off the progress from year one.
“We are opening up areas to create neighborhoods,” Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski told media during the tour. “This will allow us to compete at the highest level.”
The Q Transformation is a $140 million dollar project that will add 42,530 of public space to the venue, while removing 1,130 seats. The removal of seats takes the Q’s capacity from 20,562 to 19,432.
The new public hospitality area created by removing the seats will feature standing room views of the court as well as a bar for upper level fans.
Several suites have been removed and replaced with four and eight seat theater boxes.
Demolition on the north side exterior will continue throughout the year creating a new glass facade and atrium.
The 25-year-old arena will open officially on October 2nd when Justin Timberlake kicks off a schedule of 17 ticketed events for the month of “Rock’tober” that includes the start of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monster 2018-19 seasons.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.