Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium is actually the perfect place for an opossum to live, feed on half eaten hot dogs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -One week ago it was an opossum who was getting at least partial credit for the Cleveland Browns ending its losing streak.
As fans filed to their seats, a rouge opossum was captured and humanely released outside FirstEnergy Stadium.
But why was it living in the stadium in the first place?
“It turns out opossums, raccoons and skunks, all of these animals live throughout Cleveland," said Harvey Webster, the Chief Wildlife Officer for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. “And if you think about it, a stadium is a great place for an omnivore scavenger like an opossum because after game day there’s lots of food that you might find.”
Based on that there’s no telling how long the opossum could have been there, or how many half eaten hot dogs it survived on.
Webster relayed all of this information while handling Linda, a baby opossum at the museum.
“She was rescued from the pouch of a roadkilled female," Webster said. “Female opossums have pouches just like a kangaroos. They are the only marsupial we have in North America.”
As for whether or not the stadium’s opossum was good luck?
“Well of course they’re good luck,” Webster said. “We’ve got the Dog Pound, we’ve got to start celebrating opossums as well!”
