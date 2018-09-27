Richland County correction officers disciplined for their actions resulting in an inmate’s escape

Two correction officers and a sergeant have been disciplined their neglect of duty resulting in an inmate’s wrongful release from the Richland County Jail.

Cornelius Phillips was mistakenly released from the Richland County Jail on Sept. 4
By Chris Anderson | September 27, 2018 at 9:54 AM EST - Updated September 27 at 9:55 AM

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Cornelius Phillips was mistakenly released on Sept. 4 from the jail, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Investigators found that Phillips was the planner and Dasia Crutcher helped facilitate the release by working with another inmate, Chekiah Washington.

When a corrections officer went to Washington’s pod to call for his release, Phillips posed as Washington, knowing that staff were often complacent on how they identified inmates in the jail.

The corrections officer and booking officer should have identified the inmate before he was escorted down for processing before release, according to a recommendation from the sheriff’s office.

During the internal affairs investigation as well as the criminal investigation we identified that the weakness or breach in security had everything to do with officers not following policy or established procedures. Since this incident, we have put additional security measures in place.
Richland County Sheriff's Office

Corrections officer Stephen McDonnell exhibited gross neglect of duty, resulting in a 10-day suspension without pay.

Sergeant Kenneth Moore was the supervisor who failed to oversee McDonnell. He was issued a 5-day suspension without pay.

Corrections Officer Christopher Plantz was the booking officer at the time. He was issued a 20-day suspension for neglect of duty.

Phillips was eventually arrested in Alabama on Sept. 18. Crutcher and Washington were both charged with escape/complicity for assisting Phillips.

